29 Dec 2017

Camp Profile - Ein Issa Ar-Raqqa governorate, Syria November 2017

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (697.54 KB)

Summary

This profile provides a multisectoral needs overview and summarises the infrastructure and services present in Ein Issa Camp. Primary data was collected between 21 and 27 November 2017 through 308 randomly sampled household interviews, allowing for representative findings with a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error. Additional information was provided by interviews with camp management and direct field observation.

Camp Overview

# of individuals: 9,0001

# of shelters: 1,400

First arrivals: April 2016

Avg. residency duration: 7 months

Camp area: 0.25 km2

Since opening on April 2016, the camp has received a majority of Syrian Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), with a few Iraqis (0.3%) present. The majority of IDPs are from Ar-Raqqa (78%) and Aleppo (14%) governorates. The camp has 2 distinct parts separated by a road, this profile covers the original part of the camp only

