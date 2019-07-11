Camp Profile: Areesheh Original: Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, April-May 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in the original Areesheh camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 3 and 5 May. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 11% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp administration officials. In some cases, additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Background

Areesheh camp is located next to a reservoir, which flooded 79% of the camp between December 2018 and April 2019. In response, an extension was constructed to the east of the camp, which was assessed separately. Both sections still lack key infrastructure and sanitation is especially poor.