Camp Profile: Areesheh Extension: Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, October 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Areesheh settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 26 and 29 September. Residents from Mabrouka camp were transferred to Areesheh following military escalation in northeast Syria beginning 9 October, but this occurred after the current round of data collection. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, further additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Areesheh camp is located by a reservoir, which flooded in winter 2018. An extension was constructed to alleviate flood risk and both areas were assessed. An additional extension has not yet been assessed. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an INGO, and self-administered.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 8,585
Number of households: 1,7471
Number of shelters: No data
First arrivals: June 2017
Camp area: 0.42 km

