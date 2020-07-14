Camp Profile: Areesheh Extension: Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, February 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Areesheh settlement. Primary data was collected through two key informant interviews with camp management on 8 March 2020 and so all findings should be considered indicative.

Areesheh camp is located in Al-Hasakeh governorate. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an INGO and local authorities. Administration was conducted by the local authority.

Within this camp and other camps in Al-Hasakeh governorate, there were reports of flooding and sand storms over the winter months resulting in damage to tents and camp infrastructure, exacerbating the vulnerability of IDPs