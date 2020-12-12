Camp Profile: Areesheh, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, September 2020

Background and Methodology

Areesheh is a formal internally-displaced person (IDP) camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in the camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys from the 29 September to the 5 October 2020. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers in October have been used to support and triangulate some of the findings.

At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and adminstrated by an NGO. Areesheh camp is located by a reservoir, which flooded in winter 2018. An extension was constructed to alleviate flood risk. In winter 2019, heavy rain falls caused further floods in the settlement.