Camp Profile: Areesheh, Al-Hasakeh Governorate, Syria - December 2018

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Areesheh camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 9 and 10 December.* Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 11,0661

Number of households: NA1

Number of shelters: 1,9911

First arrivals: June 2017

Avg. residency duration: 13 months

Camp area: 0.64 km2