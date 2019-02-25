25 Feb 2019

Camp Profile: Areesheh, Al-Hasakeh Governorate, Syria - December 2018

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Areesheh camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 9 and 10 December.* Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 11,0661
Number of households: NA1
Number of shelters: 1,9911
First arrivals: June 2017
Avg. residency duration: 13 months
Camp area: 0.64 km2

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.