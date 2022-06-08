Camp Profile: Areesha Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, February 2022

Background and Methodology

Areesha is a formal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in this camp. Primary data was collected through a representative household survey from 22 to 24 February. The assessment included 103 surveyed households. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers and NGO workers in February 2022 were used to support and triangulate some of the findings collected through the household survey. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).