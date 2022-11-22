Camp Profile: Areesha Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, August 2022

Background and Methodology

Areesha is formal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Areesha camp. Primary data was collected between 17 and 28 August 2022 through a representative household survey. The assessment included 399 households who were randomly sampled to achieve a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers, held in August 2022, were used to support and triangulate the household survey findings.