Camp Profile - Al Hol - IDPs, Al-Hasakeh Governorate, Syria - December 2018

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Al Hol - Refugees camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 3 and 5 December. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 9,4541

Number of households: No Data1

Number of shelters: 2,6441

First arrivals: May 2016

Avg. residency duration: 15 months

Camp area: 1.81 km2