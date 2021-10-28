Camp Profile - Al Hol, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, September 2021

Background and Methodology

Al Hol is a large formal camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate, which at the time of data collection was managed and administrated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Al Hol camp. Primary data was collected through key informant interviews (KIIs) with camp management on the 28 September, 3 October and 5 October 2021. A total of 8 KIIs were performed, focusing on each KI’s sector-specific knowledge. Therefore, findings presented in this factsheet are not statistically representative. Al Hol camp hosts both Iraqi refugees and Syrian internally displaced persons (IDPs). At the time of data collection, several population groups, including Syrian IDPs, were part of return trips or being relocated to Roj camp.