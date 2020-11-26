Camp Profile - Al Hol, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, October 2020

Background and Methodology

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Al Hol camp. Primary data was collected through key informant interviews (KIIs) with camp administration and non-governmental organisation (NGO) workers on the 26 and 27 October 2020. A total of 8 KIIs were performed, focusing on each KI’s sector-specific knowledge. Therefore, findings presented in this facthseet are not statistically representative.

Al Hol is a large formal camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and adminstrated by an international NGO (INGO). Al Hol camp has hosted both Iraqi refugees and Syrian internally displaced persons (IDPs) for four years. At the time of data collection, the process of registering those Syrians that want to return to their area of origin in Northeast Syria (NES) had started and is ongoing.

All findings presented in this factsheet are based on KI reports.