Camp Profile: Al Hol - Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, April-May 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Al Hol camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 18 and 25 April. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 7% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management employees. In some cases, additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Background

The population of Al Hol camp, home to both Iraqi refugees and Syrian IDPs, increased by approximately 680% following December 2018, due to large numbers of arrivals from communities in Deir-ez-Zor. This influx has put a strain on the available infrastructure and services (see table below).