Camp Profile: Abu Khashab - Deir-ez-Zor governorate, Syria, April-May 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Abu Khashab settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 28 and 29 April. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management employees. In some cases, additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Background

Abu Khashab is an informal settlement in the north of Deir-ez-Zor governorate. Although it is located relatively remotely, it has reportedly continued to expand in size. At the time of data collection, it housed over 400 households more than it did during the previous assessment (December 2018).