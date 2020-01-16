Camp Profile: Abu Khashab - Deir-ez-Zor governorate, October 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Abu Khashab settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 2 and 3 October. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, further additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Abu Khashab is an informal settlement in the north of Deir-ez-Zor governorate. At the time of data collection, the camp was self-managed and self-administrated. After Ein Issa camp was evacuated in early October following military escalation in northeast Syria, inhabitants were transferred to Abu Khashab. However, this occurred after the current round of data collection.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 5,4661

Number of households: 9551

Number of shelters: No data

First arrivals: November 2017

Camp area: 0.28 km