Camp Profile: Abu Khashab - Deir-ez-Zor governorate, July 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Abu Khashab settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys on the 22 and 23 July 2020. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management.

Key informant interviews with camp managers in July have been used to support some of the findings.

Abu Khashab is an an informal camp in Deir-ez-Zor governorate. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and adminstrated by an international NGO (INGO). After Ein Issa camp was evacuated in early October 2019 following military escalation in northeast Syria, inhabitants were transferred to Abu Khashab.