Camp Profile: Abu Khasab: Deir-ez-Zor governorate, Syria, February 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Abu Khasab settlement. Primary data was collected through two key informant interviews with camp management on 2 February 2020 and so all findings should be considered indicative.

Abu Khashab is an informal settlement in the north of Deir-ez-Zor governorate. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and administered by local government. After Ein Issa camp was evacuated in early October 2019 following military escalation in northeast Syria, inhabitants were transferred to Abu Khashab.