Camp Management Guidance Notes On COVID-19 Outbreak (9 April 2020)

INTRODUCTION

The humanitarian impact of the Syria crisis continues to reverberate across the country and the wider region. Most immediately, the crisis has left millions of people facing a daily struggle to survive amidst pervasive threats to their lives, security and well-being. In this context, the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus poses serious challenges, with ongoing displacements as well as overcrowded camps and sites exacerbating the risk of infection.

The CCCM Cluster strives to carry out the coordination required to ensure internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) basic needs are addressed to survive and stay in good health. Since insufficient or poorly established services will increase the likelihood of transmitting the virus, effective CCCM activities are essential in planned & self-settled camps, reception & collective centers. Together with the camp management, service providers and local actors (including WASH, Health, Food and Protection partners among others), there is a shared responsibility to create a safe environment to reduce the risk of infection and support the development of contingency plans.

RATIONALE

In most emergencies, external support can take days to months to arrive. Thus, it is vital that there is a plan in place, based on the available capacity, to deal with the initial phase of an emergency with appropriate humanitarian assistance and protection. In view of the protracted nature of the conflict in Syria, lack of resources, as well as donors focusing on controlling the epidemic in their own countries, the need to work together with partners is mandatory.

Therefore, this guidance note will help to enhance and harmonize responses among all CCCM partners, donors and services providers. Feedback from relevant clusters and partners have been incorporated in the preparation of this document, which does not aim to exclude other guidance notes, instead serving as a contextualized tool for camp and camp-like settings specifically in north-west Syria. This geographical area has been specified in line with the responsibility, access and coordination mechanisms of the Syria Cross-Border Operation which is based in Turkey.

This guidance note seeks to provide a practical tool to assist CCCM humanitarian workers and field teams in preparing to respond to potential emergencies, with the specific aims to: