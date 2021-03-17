Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster in Northwest Syria: Member Induction Package

Introduction

The CCCM cluster is activated in north-west Syria (NWS) only through a remote, cross- border operation. UNHCR is leading the cluster with co-leading support from NGOs (currently Global Communities). CCCM coordinates the response in 1,302 IDP sites, including 1,180 self-settled camps, 103 planned camps, 13 collective centers, and 6 reception centers. These sites in NWS, regularly monitored through the IDP Sites Integrated Monitoring Matrix (ISIMM) and host 1.6 million people (as of December 2020). Compared to 2019, this represents a 76 percent increase. Basic multi-sectoral life-saving 1,302 IDP sites, assistance is provided to IDPs living in these sites through humanitarian actors. However, significant gaps exist in the response across all sites in north-west Syria.

Context in NWS

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a complex pattern of internal displacement NWS. The main areas where IDPs are concentrated are Idleb and Aleppo governorates, with an estimated population reaching well over 2.6 million. Renewed violence since December 2019 has resulted in new waves of displacement, provoking secondary displacement of existing IDPs, and uprooting whole communities from their homes, and forcing them into flight.

These “new” IDP populations have settled in a variety of settlements, which differ across zones. Communities receiving and hosting IDPs are saturated, with their capacity overstretch, leaving new IDP arrivals to search for alternative solutions that are increasingly limited.

Continuous displacement has led to a decrease in areas available to accommodate the newly displaced population. Over-populated sites and lack of camp management continue to be prevalent concerns, especially in the context of the COVI-19 pandemic where the application of preventive, response, and mitigation guidance is essential.

Furthermore, the severe currency fluctuation of the Syrian pound further compounds vulnerabilities as access to basic needs and services is increasingly challenging. In terms of priority needs, the CCCM Cluster found through its monthly displacement updates that the top three needs and concerns reported by people who were newly displaced in July 2020 were safety and security (22%), shelter (21%), health (17%) and cash/voucher assistance (17%).