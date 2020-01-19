Camp and Informal Site Profiles: Northeast Syria, October 2019

Background

Between December 2018 and March 2019, large numbers of IDPs and refugees from the final ISIL-held areas in south-eastern Deir-ez-Zor governorate, arrived to camps and large informal sites in northeast Syria.a This round of data collection occurred immediately before military operations around the Turkish-Syrian border starting on 9 October. As a result, residents of Ein Issa and Mabrouka camps were transferred away from the border area to Abu Khashab and Mahmoudliy respectively, and other camps may also have seen significant changes. As Ein Issa and Mabrouka are closed at the time of writing, data collected in these camps is not included here. The remaining camp profiles present the situation prior to this change and should be used with this in mind.

This report is the sixth in a series of profiles of IDP camps and sites aimed at identifying infrastructures and services, as well as the challenges and conditions faced by the people using them. Previous rounds can be found here: November 2017, March 2018, July 2018, December 2018, May 2019.

Methodology

Data was collected between 22 September and 3 October 2019, through 657 randomly sampled household interviews, seven Key Informant (KI) interviews with camp management and camp administration officials, and in-person mapping of key infrastructure in the seven assessed camps and sites. Households were sampled to obtain statistically representative data with a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error.b Indicators are updated for every round of the Camp and Informal Site Profiles based on feedback from humanitarian actors in northeast Syria and other partners.

Due to technical issues, no education demographics information was collected for Al Hol camp. Shortly after data collection was completed, military operations in northeast Syria led to significant change in the humanitarian situation across several camps. For this reason, KI data could not be collected in Abu Khashab, Al Hol or Areesheh; for these camps only household data was collected.

Given the dynamic situation in northeast Syria, the information contained in all profiles included here should only be considered as relevant to the time of data collection.

Key Findings (as of 3 October 2019)

Assessed camps and sites: 7

Population in assessed camps and sites: 95,947

Planned/managed camps: 3

Informal sites: 4

• Education: Access to education continued to be lowest in Twahina due to the ongoing closure of the camp. Education access is low in Mahmoudliy as it is a new camp and services are still being established.

• Shelter: Twahina (where 93% of households lived in makeshift shelters), Mahmoudliy and the Menbij East camps had the highest proportions of households reporting shelter issues.

• NFI: Across all camps bedding items such as mattresses, sheets and winter blankets were listed as high priorities for the next three months. Heating fuel and plastic sheeting were also frequently requested.

• Protection: Early marriage (under 16) and child labour continued to be among the most commonly reported protection issues across the assessed camps. Movement constraints remained in place in most camps and were especially strict in Al Hol, Areesheh and Abu Khashab.

• Health: Abu Khashab and Menbij East New were reported to be without permanent medical facilities. However, barriers to healthcare persisted in all camps, with the high cost of care and a lack of medicines being the most commonly reported barriers.

• WASH: The number of showers and latrines remained below minimum standards in most camps.d The availability of showers was especially low in Twahina, Mahmoudliy, the Menbij camps, and Areesheh.

• Food security: In Abu Khashab, Al Hol and Areesheh the percentage of people with acceptable food consumption scores was similar to the previous round. The proportion declined significantly in the Menbij camps and in Mahmoudliy, and was particularly low in Twahina.

• Livelihoods: In Abu Khashab and Areesheh, the majority of households reported relying on cash assistance or humanitarian aid. In other camps, inhabitants reported greater employment opportunities either inside or outside the camps.