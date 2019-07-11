Camp and Informal Site Profiles Northeast Syria - April - May 2019

Background

Between December 2018 and March 2019, large numbers of IDPs and refugees from the final ISIL-held areas in south-eastern Deir-ez-Zor governorate, arrived to camps and large informal sites in northeast Syria.a The population of Al Hol camp grew from 9,454 individuals in December 2018 to 73,520 in May 2019, and smaller numbers of displaced persons arrived in other locations across the region. New arrivals have slowed down since April, but departures remained relatively low. As a result, the influx increased strains on the existing infrastructures and services that benefit IDPs and refugees in northeast Syria, especially in Al Hol. This report is the fifth in a series of profiles of IDP camps and sites aimed at identifying these infrastructures and services as well as the the challenges and conditions faced by the people using them. Previous rounds can be found here: November 2017, March 2018, July 2018, December 2018.

Methodology

Data was collected between 18 April and 5 May 2019, through 1,135 randomly sampled household interviews, 13 Key Informant (KI) interviews with camp management and camp administration officials, and in-person mapping of key infrastructure in the 12 assessed camps and sites.

Households were sampled to obtain statistically representative data with a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error.b In Al Hol, this sample was roughly doubled to achieve a margin of error of 7%. In four camps the required sample size could not be reached. Those specific instances are indicated in the respective camp summaries and an alternative margin of error is reported. Indicators are updated for every round of the Camp and Informal Site Profiles project, based on feedback from humanitarian sectors in northeast Syria and other partners. Given the dynamic situation in northeast Syria, the information contained in these profiles should only be considered as relevant to the time of data collection.