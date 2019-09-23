23 Sep 2019

C4D in Humanitarian Action: Syria IDP Response 2018 - C4D-WASH response to the needs of IDPs in shelters in East Ghouta

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (306.47 KB)

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) estimates that 93,000 persons were evacuated from their homes following the fighting that started in February 2018 in East Ghouta, some 10 to 15 km from Damascus. These internally displaced persons (IDPs) were sent to seven shelters on the outskirts of Damascus. These shelters were empty structures such as schools and military camps that do not have the appropriate infrastructure to receive such large numbers of families. This case study looks at the role of C4D in issues relating to migration.

