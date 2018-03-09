09 Mar 2018

Bus convoy of 2,000 women heads to Syria for women's rights

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 09 Mar 2018

"No matter what religion, race or ethnicity, women from the world are coming together today to start a journey of humanity

By Yesim Dikmen

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - An international group of 2,000 women set off from Istanbul on Tuesday for Turkey's border with Syria, part of a "conscience convoy" to raise awareness of the plight of Syrian women after seven years of civil war.

