Bus convoy of 2,000 women heads to Syria for women's rights
"No matter what religion, race or ethnicity, women from the world are coming together today to start a journey of humanity
By Yesim Dikmen
ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - An international group of 2,000 women set off from Istanbul on Tuesday for Turkey's border with Syria, part of a "conscience convoy" to raise awareness of the plight of Syrian women after seven years of civil war.
