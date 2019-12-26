Building capacity in remote sensing for water and irrigation assessments in the Syrian Arab Republic

The Food and Agriculture of the United Nations (FAO) Representation in the Syrian Arab Republic teamed up with the National Agricultural Policy Center (NAPC) and the General Organization of Remote Sensing (GORS) to conduct technical training session on the use of remote sensing technology to evaluate the effect of irrigation on agricultural production.

The collaboration between the partners concluded with an advanced session for selected experts who have attended previous training on remote sensing and its methodology and tools. The purpose of the session was for experts to become skilled in monitoring water productivity using data derived from FAO's Water Productivity Open-access portal (WaPOR). FAO Headquarters Water Productivity Capacity Development Consultant, Kamar Khazal, supported the training by delivering practical hands-on exercises on the WaPOR tool and the use of GIS in irrigation impact assessment to a group of six expert trainees.

"The FAO WaPOR tool will assist technicians in monitoring Syria's water productivity, identifying water productivity gaps, and proposing solutions to reduce these gaps and contribute to a sustainable increase of agricultural production," said Mike Robson, FAO Representative in the Syrian Arab Republic.

"The tool will also assist those advising farmers to better plan their farming activities if there is more accurate information on land and the irrigation **situation. At the same time, stakeholders involved in irrigation will use the information to boost the operation of irrigation schemes and increase the efficient use of **natural resources," added Robson.

The training sessions were generously supported by the **Government of Japan **as part of the FAO project "Technical cooperation for long-term capacity building of Syrian experts - training for all". The overall objective of the training is to improve farmers' food production and agricultural activities in the Syrian Arab Republic. The training is aligned with the FAO goal to promote sustainable development in rural communities through investments in innovation and technologies and with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 9 - Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.