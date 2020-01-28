Bringing Children Home: A children's rights approach to returning from ISIL

An estimated 4,640 children travelled to Iraq or Syria, either alone or with their families, to join the so-called Islamic State. Since the fall of the terrorist group, many have been living in displacement camps in northern-Syria under deplorable conditions. In the al-Hol camp alone, 371 children died during 2019.

Children who were recruited by the group have been used to carry weapons, guard strategic locations and arrest civilians, subjected to sexual violence and forced marriage, and exploited in suicide bombings. Many more children have been born to parents within the camps. Regardless of whether these children or their parents were recruited by ISIL, they are victims of serious human rights abuses.

The situation for children living in these camps is dire, requiring an urgent response. International human rights law must form the basis of this response and States must accept responsibility for children who are their citizens.

CRIN and partners recommend that States urgently take the following steps: