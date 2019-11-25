Briefing to the Security Council by UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, 22 November 2019 [EN/AR]

Madam President,

This launch was a sign of hope for the Syrian people, and a chance for the Syrian parties to begin a direct dialogue that they lead and own on the future of a broken country. It opened a door to a political effort to overcome nearly nine years of conflict and chart a path to a new day for Syria in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254, which has all the elements required for a political settlement.

This was a potentially historic moment. It brought Syrians together in one room within the formal political process mandated by this Council – for the first face-to-face talks in five years … for the first time ever following a political agreement between the government and opposition … and for the first time ever with civil society present.

On 30 October, 150 Syrian men and women gathered in Geneva to launch a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, credible, balanced and inclusive Constitutional Committee facilitated by the United Nations. There were 50 members nominated by the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic; 50 members nominated by the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission; and 50 civil society activists and experts and other independents, from inside and outside of Syria, in a so-called Middle Third.

Madam President,

Thereafter, the Small Body– 15 from each 50 – convened and reviewed ideas and proposals in the speeches delivered by members in the Large Body -- and offered other ideas too -- to identify potential constitutional principles. There were extensive exchanges and ideas put forward. And they agreed to return to Geneva this coming Monday 25 November.

Over the next two days in Geneva, Members of the Large Body offered visions for Syria’s future constitutional arrangements. They adopted by consensus a Code of Conduct and a set of Initial Procedural Practices. And agreement was reached on the 45 Members to work in the Small drafting Body.

Madam President,

I commend committee members for their courage and patriotism in participating in these initial proceedings, and for the way that they did so. It was not easy. There was mistrust and suspicion, and strong feelings, among the members. There were deep feelings of anger and of loss, personal and national. Narratives, positions and proposals diverged sharply. At times, proceedings were painful, and emotions ran high.

And yet everyone stayed engaged. The members of the Committee agreed an initial agenda and listened to each other’s discourse. And there were efforts in language, tone, gesture and positioning to signal an openness to dialogue. With each passing day there was a little more of this.

I appreciated the business-like approach of the two equal Co-Chairs -- Dr. Ahmed Kuzbari nominated by the Government and Mr. Hadi al-Bahra nominated by the Opposition. They respected their responsibilities and alternated the chairmanship of meetings. They enabled Committee members to speak openly and frankly. They dealt in good faith with me and my team.

Let me also observe that, while we will focus on what the parties say in the room, it is also important that public statements show commitment to the Committee’s work based on the political agreement that both parties made to launch it. There is work to be done in this regard.

It would be too early to say there is agreement on constitutional principles. Nor is there yet agreement on which issues should be addressed in a future constitutional text and which should be addressed in other ways. But there was a solid initial discussion and there are commonalities on which to build. I have urged the Members during the recess to reflect on what was discussed and return ready to build on it. The Government and the Opposition 15 have been meeting with the remaining 35 of their respective groups to this end.

I have discussed with the Co-Chairs that we need them to propose a forward-looking agenda for the coming work, and they have agreed with me that this is important. My good offices are at their disposal.

Let me say a few words on the “Middle Third”, whose members include civil society, independents, experts and other Syrians of standing. They have no formal political affiliations, and none of them speaks for any other of them. Like Syrian society in general, there are differences in their opinions, experiences, fears, objectives and connections.

Despite this, they sat together, worked together, and began their own long task of building trust and confidence with one another. As this effort proceeds, it will be important to enable the 15 in the Small Body to consult the remaining 35 in their group. I look forward to furthering initial discussions with them – and the Co-Chairs – in this regard.