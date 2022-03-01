Briefing Security Council on Syria’s Chemical Weapons Programme, Disarmament Chief Says Violations of International Law Cannot Continue to Go Unaddressed

SC/14811

Syria’s declaration of its chemical weapons programme still cannot be considered accurate and complete due to identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, the United Nations disarmament chief told the Security Council today, as delegates, including from the Russian Federation and the United States, sparred over the fact-finding mission’s report.

Presenting an update on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) regarding the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons programme (document S/2022/76), Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu stated that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Technical Secretariat is yet to receive the requested declaration from Syria on all undeclared types and quantities of nerve agents produced and/or weaponized at one former chemical weapons production facility that was declared by the Government as never having been used to produce and/or weaponize chemical warfare agents. As a result of the identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, the OPCW Technical Secretariat continues to assess that, at this stage, the declaration submitted by Syria cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, she said.

Outlining activities planned by the Technical Secretariat, including an in-person meeting between the OPCW Director-General and Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, as well as the next round of inspections of the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre in 2022, she said Syria has not yet provided sufficient technical information or explanations that would enable the Secretariat to close the issue related to the detection of a “Schedule 2” chemical at the Barzah facilities of the Research Centre in November 2018.

Turning to the twenty-fifth round of consultations with the Declaration Assessment Team in Damascus, which the OPCW Technical Secretariat has been endeavouring to schedule for almost 10 months, she said the deployment is still not possible due to Syria’s continued refusal to issue an entry visa for one member of the Team, reiterating her request to Syrian authorities to facilitate the necessary arrangements as soon as possible. Only through the country’s complete cooperation with the Technical Secretariat will all outstanding issues related to its initial declaration be closed, she stressed.

On the report issued by the OPCW Technical Secretariat on 24 January, regarding the incidents of the alleged use of chemicals as a weapon in Marea on 1 and 3 September 2015, she stated that it concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that on 1 September 2015, in Marea, a vesicant chemical substance from “Schedule 1.A.04” of the Chemical Weapons Convention was used as a weapon. On the report of the fact-finding mission issued by the Technical Secretariat on 31 January, regarding the incident of the alleged use of chemicals as a weapon in Kafr Zeita on 1 October 2016, she said it concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the chlorine cylinder retrieved from the incident location in Kafr Zeita was used as a weapon.

“Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and the absence of accountability for the past use of such weapons remains a blight on the conscience of the international community,” she said, adding that “such profound violations of international law cannot continue to go unaddressed and unresolved.”

In the ensuing discussion, the Russian Federation’s representative averred that the conclusions of the fact-finding mission’s report on alleged use of chemical weapons during the incidents that took place in Douma in 2018 were drastically edited with an anti-Syrian bias, as confirmed by different sources, including former inspectors of OPCW. “Put simply, it was a sham,” he said. The products of the Investigation and Identification Team do not hold water because it is technically illiterate and politically biased, he said, expressing concern about its methodology of establishing a chain of events many years after they happened, on the basis of testimonies from vague sources.

In a contrasting address, the representative of the United States highlighted the human tragedy captured in the reports, noting that many witnesses interviewed by OPCW experts were poisoned by direct exposure to chemical weapons while others were exposed while caring for the injured. The Assad regime and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) clearly intended to cause terror by deploying these illegal and immoral weapons throughout the conflict, he said. Moreover, attempts by the Assad regime and its allies to impugn the integrity of OPCW are part of a desperate campaign to distract from the human tragedy, he said, also condemning “the disinformation narratives” of the Russian Federation.

In a similar vein, the United Kingdom’s delegate pointed out that disinformation about chemical weapons is worryingly familiar, coming not only from the Assad regime, but also from its backers on the Council. Noting “fake claims by the Russian Federation about impending chemical weapons attacks in Ukraine”, he said claims of imminent attacks by groups labelled as “terrorists” or “saboteurs” are put forward without any credible evidence, as part of the pretext for an invasion that Moscow told the Council would never happen. Stating that the Russian Federation’s claims about the OPCW Technical Secretariat being biased are not based on plausible evidence, he noted that Moscow’s tactic is designed to deflect attention from those who use chemical weapons, stressing that any use of such weapons, by anyone, is abhorrent and cannot be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the representative of Mexico said both incidents in Marea and Kafr Zeita investigated in the reports by the fact-finding mission are violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention and of international humanitarian law, adding that those responsible must be brought to justice. She went on to underline the importance of ensuring cooperation with the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism, given the Council’s inability to refer the case of Syria to the International Criminal Court.

Syria’s representative, taking the floor following Council members, said the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs continues to make incomplete statements that provide a one-sided version of recent developments, adding that she ignored Syria’s cooperation with OPCW’s technical teams, as well as important information in his country’s ninetieth monthly report. Stating that Syria is preparing to hold a high-level meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Director-General of the OPCW, he emphasized the need for the Technical Secretariat to respect the principles of professionalism and avoid sharing false or imprecise information, adding that such information is then used by some adversary States to make groundless accusations against his country. Further, Syria’s exercise of its sovereign right to not allow access for one member of the Declaration Assessment Team should not be used as a pretext to postpone the work of the entire group, he said.

Also speaking today were the representatives of Brazil, Norway, Ireland, China, Ghana (also speaking on behalf of Gabon and Kenya), United Arab Emirates, Albania, India, France, Iran and Turkey.

IZUMI NAKAMITSU, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, giving an update on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) regarding the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons programme, said she held a monthly call with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on 24 February, to receive an update on developments. Noting that the Technical Secretariat’s ability to deploy to Syria remains subject to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said that, despite continued travel restrictions, the Secretariat continues to undertake its mandated activities.

The OPCW Secretariat is yet to receive the requested declaration from Syria on all undeclared types and quantities of nerve agents produced and/or weaponized at one former chemical weapons production facility that was declared by the Government as never having been used to produce and/or weaponize chemical warfare agents. She added that the Technical Secretariat also expects to receive further information and documentation from Syria on the damage caused during an attack on 8 June 2021 to a military facility that housed a declared former chemical weapons production facility. Stating that the OPCW Technical Secretariat has not yet received information from Syria regarding the unauthorized movement and remains of two destroyed cylinders related to the chemical weapon incident that took place in Douma on 7 April 2018, she urged Damascus to respond to the OPCW Technical Secretariat’s requests as soon as possible.

As a result of the identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, the OPCW Technical Secretariat continues to assess that, at this stage, the declaration submitted by Syria cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, she said.

Turning to the twenty-fifth round of consultations with the Declaration Assessment Team in Damascus, which the OPCW Technical Secretariat has been trying to schedule with Damascus for almost 10 months, she regretted to inform the Council that the deployment is still not possible due to Syria’s continued refusal to issue an entry visa for one member of the Team. Reiterating her call to the Syrian Government to facilitate arrangements for the deployment of the Declaration Assessment Team as soon as possible, she underscored that only through the country’s complete cooperation with the OPCW Technical Secretariat will all outstanding issues related to its initial declaration be closed.

The Technical Secretariat is preparing the next round of inspections of the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre in 2022, she said. However, Syria has yet to provide sufficient technical information or explanations that would enable the Secretariat to close the issue related to the detection of a “Schedule 2” chemical at the Barzah facilities of the Research Centre in November 2018.

Noting that preparations are ongoing for the in-person meeting between the OPCW Director-General and Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, she said that the OPCW fact-finding mission continues to study and analyse the information collected from recent activities pertaining to allegations of the use of chemical weapons in the country.

Turning to the report issued by the OPCW Technical Secretariat on 24 January 2022, regarding the incidents of the alleged use of chemicals as a weapon in Marea on 1 and 3 September 2015, she stated that it concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that, on 1 September 2015 in Marea, a vesicant chemical substance from “Schedule 1.A.04” of the Chemical Weapons Convention was used as a weapon. On the incident that took place on 3 September 2015, the report states that analysis did not allow the mission to establish whether or not chemicals were used as a weapon. On the report of the fact-finding mission issued by the Technical Secretariat on 31 January 2022, regarding the incident of the alleged use of chemicals as a weapon in Kafr Zeita on 1 October 2016, she said it concluded that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that the chlorine cylinder retrieved from the incident location in Kafr Zeita was used as a weapon. The cylinder ruptured as a result of mechanical force and released a toxic irritant substance that affects the respiratory system and mucous membranes, she stated. The Investigation and Identification Team continues to look into incidents in which the fact-finding team has determined that chemical weapons were used or likely used in Syria, and will issue further reports in due course, subject to the evolution of the pandemic.

Turning to the decision titled “Addressing the Possession and Use of Chemical Weapons by the Syrian Arab Republic” adopted on 21 April 2021, she stated that Damascus has not completed any of the measures stipulated in “paragraph 5”, and reiterated her call on the Government to fully cooperate with the Technical Secretariat in this regard.

“Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and the absence of accountability for the past use of such weapons remains a blight on the conscience of the international community,” she said, stating that unity in the Council continues to be necessary if those identified as responsible for the use of chemical weapons are to be held to account. “Such profound violations of international law cannot continue to go unaddressed and unresolved,” she stressed.

RICHARD MILLS, JR. (United States), highlighting the human tragedy captured in the reports, noted that many witnesses interviewed by OPCW experts were poisoned by direct exposure to chemical weapons while others were exposed while caring for the injured. The Assad regime and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) clearly intended to cause terror by deploying these illegal and immoral weapons throughout the conflict, he said. Noting that the OPCW fact-finding mission did not identify the perpetrators of these chemical weapons attacks, he added that this task that falls within the purview of the OPCW attribution mechanism and the Investigation and Identification Team, and therefore, his country expects the Team to seize itself of this matter. However, based on the chemicals identified by the fact-finding mission, as well as previous reports, he added, “we can infer who is responsible”. The proficiency, impartiality and thoroughness demonstrated in the OPCW reports dispel any misguided suggestions that its staff lack the expertise or the integrity to carry out credible work, he stressed. Such attempts by the Assad regime and its allies to impugn the integrity of OPCW is part of a desperate campaign to distract from the human tragedy, he said, also condemning “the disinformation narratives” of the Russian Federation.

MONA JUUL (Norway) said her country strongly condemns the use of a chemical weapon in Marea and Kafr Zeita, just as it condemns any use of such weapons, under any circumstances, by anyone. Accountability for those responsible for the use of chemical weapons must be ensured. Noting the months of persistent delays in the issuance of visas, and despite successful deployments of the OPCW fact-finding mission and Secretariat to Syria in December 2021, she underscored Syria’s obligation to cooperate fully with OPCW, including the Declaration Assessment Team. Resolution 2118 (2013) explicitly mentions Syria’s obligation to accept personnel designated by OPCW; to provide those persons with immediate and unfettered access; and the right to inspect any and all sites. Pointing out that there remain 20 outstanding issues from Syria’s initial declaration that are unresolved, she urged Damascus to provide sufficient technical information and explanations to close those outstanding issues. She also urged Syria to complete the necessary measures to lift the suspension of its rights and privileges as a State party to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

JIM KELLY (Ireland) said that, since the passing of resolution 2118 (2013) and despite Syria’s accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the use of chemical weapons by Damascus has been clearly proven in numerous incidents, by the United Nations and OPCW. Equally, it has not been possible for OPCW to determine that Syria’s initial declaration under the Chemical Weapons Convention is correct or complete, due to numerous ongoing and substantial gaps and inconsistencies, relating to whole production facilities, stockpiles of munitions and agents, and research and development activities left undeclared. Based solely on the Declaration Assessment Team’s findings, he pointed out that Syria has amended its initial declaration 17 times since October 2013. Noting that the Technical Secretariat has made clear the concrete actions necessary to resolve those outstanding issues, he stressed that Syria must implement those actions and provide the necessary clarity on all outstanding matters. An important start would be for Damascus to stop blocking the Declaration Assessment Team’s deployment to Syria for the twenty-fifth round of consultations, now outstanding since April 2021, he said. Syria’s engagement in serious and meaningful cooperation with OPCW can provide assurance to the Council that the country’s entire stocks of chemical weapons are declared and verifiably destroyed, in line with its obligations. He expressed hope that the proposed meeting between Director-General Fernando Arias and Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad can finally be arranged, adding that Syria’s engagement must take the form of productive actions and not mere words and delays.

SUN ZHIQIANG (China) noted that the investigation and handling of the alleged use of chemical weapons must comply with the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention, with proper procedures and reliable evidence and credible conclusions. There are too many doubts surrounding the completion of the chain of evidence, which are yet to be clarified, affecting the credibility of the fact‑finding mission, he said, adding that the politicization of OPCW must also be avoided. Stating that actions by some countries, which pushed for a vote, compromised the efficiency of OPCW, he called for progress to be made on making decisions by consensus, instead of deepening disagreement. Syria has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the OPCW Technical Secretariat, which should recognize its constructive attitude, and be flexible on some details pertaining to its initial declaration, he said, expressing hope for the settlement of all outstanding issues. Further, China strongly suggests a reduction in the frequency of deliberations on the Syria chemical file, to enhance the Council’s efficiency.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN (Ghana), also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, welcomed the latest report on the implementation of Council resolution 2118 (2013). Stating that chemical weapons use constitutes a grave violation of international law, and puts at risk international peace, security and stability, he reiterated Africa’s strongly held position against the use of such armaments by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances, including in the name of counter-terrorism. He went on to express concern about gaps and inconsistencies in Syria’s initial and subsequent submissions on its weapons stockpile, and urged the Syrian Authorities and OPCW to work together to resolve all outstanding issues and questions, which remain unresolved eight years after the adoption of resolution 2118 (2013). Taking note of the difficult circumstances posed by the pandemic, he encouraged the constructive cooperation of Syria in the discharge of the Secretariat’s mandate, and called on the country to provide unfettered access to all the members of the Declaration Assessment Team. He also encouraged the Technical Secretariat to explore alternative approaches to carry out its mandate, including the replacement of the team member to whom access has been withheld, or by facilitating the remote participation of that member, to remove obstacles to the holding of the twenty-fifth round of consultations in Damascus. Further, he hoped for more progress on the subsequent rounds of inspections of the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre, and urged the Syrian authorities to be more cooperative in this regard.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB (United Arab Emirates), condemning the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances, said that making tangible progress in the chemical weapons file requires constructive dialogue between OPCW and Syria. Such dialogue should focus on identifying areas of cooperation, he said, adding that, within the framework of his country’s current membership on the Executive Council of OPCW, it has noted the fact-finding mission’s reports on “incidents related to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic”. Stressing the importance of continuously ensuring that the mission’s reports are primarily based on information collected from physical evidence and interviews, he underscored that terrorist groups and armed militias, such as Da’esh, which continues to launch terrorist attacks in Syria, must not acquire these weapons.

FERIT HOXHA (Albania), pointing to the overwhelming proof of Syria’s deliberate lack of cooperation, welcomed OPCW’s work to shed light on the use of chemical and biological weapons in that country. Noting that Syria is required to accept the personnel designated by OPCW and provide them immediate and unfettered access for carrying out their functions, he voiced regret that, to date, “nothing would lead us to believe that the chemical weapons programme in Syria has been destroyed”. The current report further demonstrates the lack of certainty that the chemical weapons and their components found in Syria have been placed under international control. Highlighting various inconsistencies and unresolved divergences, he stressed the importance of a meeting between OPCW and Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

JAMES KARIUKI (United Kingdom) said that Syria continues to fail to engage in efforts to resolve the many serious gaps and omissions in its chemical weapons declaration, noting that its defiant attitude shows its contempt for its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and resolution 2118 (2013). Disinformation about chemical weapons is worryingly familiar, he said, coming not only from the Assad regime, but from its backers on the Council. Noting “fake claims by the Russian Federation about impending chemical weapons attacks in Ukraine”, he said claims of imminent attacks by groups labelled as “terrorists” or “saboteurs” are put forward without any credible evidence, as part of the pretext for an invasion that the Russian Federation told the Council would never happen. Moscow has repeatedly alleged that the West supports “false flag” attacks to frame Syria, charges that are never backed by evidence. The Russian Federation also claims the OPCW Technical Secretariat is biased, again presenting no plausible evidence. Noting that Moscow’s tactic is designed to deflect attention from those who use chemical weapons, he stressed that any use of such weapons, by anyone, is abhorrent and cannot be tolerated.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU (Mexico), pointing to the lack of tangible progress in the Syrian chemical weapons file, appealed to Damascus to cooperate constructively with the Declaration Assessment Team. She expressed hoped that the meeting between the Director-General of OPCW and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria would be held in the very near future, noting that it would be a positive step to strengthening cooperation between OPCW and Syrian authorities. Noting the reports published by the fact-finding mission as they relate to incidents in Marea in September 2015 and Kafr Zeita in October 2016, she said both cases are violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention and of international humanitarian law, adding that those responsible must be brought to justice. Given the Council’s inability to refer the case of Syria to the International Criminal Court, she said that it is now essential more than ever to ensure cooperation with the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism. She appealed to Member States to cooperate with the work of OPCW and to promote implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions to put an end to the conflict. In view of the resurgence of terrorist cells in Syria, she said there is an alarming possibility that those organizations might acquire chemical substances and weapons. In that regard, her delegation underscored the importance of faithfully applying resolution 1540 (2004) and other mechanisms to that end.

PRATIK MATHUR (India) said the Chemical Weapons Convention is a unique, non‑discriminatory disarmament instrument for elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction, adding that his country stands for its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation. Any investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible and objective, and must follow scrupulously the provisions and procedures embedded in the Convention, to establish facts and reach evidence-based conclusions. He pointed out that reports of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD) have referred to the repeated deployments of chemical weapons by United Nations-proscribed terrorist groups and those affiliated to ISIL against civilian populations between 2014 and 2016, adding that the group remains active in Syria and Iraq. “Therefore, allegations of the use of chemical weapons need to be dealt with utmost attention,” he stressed.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL (France) took note of the findings of the reports of the fact-finding mission, which found reasonable grounds to believe chemical weapons were used in Syrian territory in September 2015 and October 2016. Such findings are “disturbing”, she said, expressing concern about the Syrian authorities’ continued hampering of the full implementation of OPCW’s mandate, including with regard to the deployment of the Declaration Assessment Team. “More basic cooperation is needed, but it does not exist,” she stressed, adding that the Council must not remain silent in the face of such obstruction. Syria must cooperate in line with Council resolution 2118 (2013), and so long as it does not, its rights and privileges [as a State party to the Chemical Weapons Convention] will not be restored. It must therefore show goodwill and account for its conduct. Underscoring the importance of a total ban on chemical weapons, which is a necessary pillar for lasting peace in Syria, she said France will work hard with international partners in efforts to combat any impunity in the use of such weapons.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY (Russian Federation), Council President for February, speaking in his national capacity, noted the absence of OPCW Director-General Arias at the current meeting. His delegation was hoping to hear how the Director‑General plans on addressing the terrible situation at OPCW because of the politicization of its work, he said, adding that, while Mr. Arias refused to participate in today's meeting because he was too busy, he appears available to make statements at other platforms, such as a recent seminar organized by a Washington Arms Control Association. Turning to the conclusions in the fact‑finding mission’s report on alleged use of chemical weapons during the incidents that took place in Douma in 2018, he said these were drastically edited with an anti-Syrian bias, as confirmed by different sources, including former inspectors of OPCW. “Put simply, it was a sham,” he said, voicing concern that, despite calls from Member States, the Technical Secretariat’s leadership does not plan to address these flaws. Further the products of the Investigation and Identification Team do not hold water because it is technically illiterate and politically biased, he said, expressing concern about its methodology of establishing a chain of events many years after they happened, on the basis of testimonies from vague sources. Syria has worked in good faith to comply with the Convention, he stressed, adding that the Council must reduce the number of meetings concerning that country.

BASSAM SABBAGH (Syria), expressing his country’s commitment to putting an end to the possession and use of chemical weapons by terrorist groups, said it has always provided relevant information to the 1540 Committee and to the United Nations Secretariat. The High Representative for Disarmament Affairs continues to make incomplete statements that provide a one-sided version of recent developments, he said, adding that she ignored Syria’s cooperation with OPCW’s technical teams, as well as important information in his country’s ninetieth monthly report. Syria is preparing to hold a high-level meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Director-General of the OPCW, he said, stressing the importance of putting an end to bad practices undertaken by the technical teams of the organization. The OPCW Technical Secretariat should respect the principles of professionalism and avoid sharing false or imprecise information, he said, adding that such information is then used by some adversary States to make groundless accusations against his country.

Turning to the work of the Declaration Assessment Team, he said the twenty‑fourth cycle of consultations held with this Team allowed his country to address a number of pending issues. Syria’s exercise of its sovereign right to not allow access for one member of the Team should not be used as a pretext to postpone the work of the entire group, he said, adding that it is not logical that the Team’s work as a whole has to be postponed because of a single person. The fact-finding mission’s new reports contain substantial inconsistencies, he said, adding that the mission depends on open sources and information provided by terrorist groups, including the White Helmets. Further, the United States is interfering in the work of the fact-finding mission, he said, noting that Washington, D.C., has already sent experts to The Hague to exert pressure on members of the mission.

ZAHRA ERSHADI (Iran) expressed concern about the serious effects of politicizing the Chemical Weapons Convention’s implementation on its authority and credibility, noting that, in the last couple of years, Syria has experienced such attempts by some State parties. In that regard, she said the information provided by Syria to the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the General Secretariat of the United Nations about the possession and use of chemical materials by terrorist organizations, as well as the fabrication of chemical incidents to accuse the Syrian Army, need to be taken up by the Council. Further, the meetings of the Security Council on the chemical file should not be dedicated to the repetition of positions of Member States and the discussions of unfounded allegations, while Damascus has made substantial progress in fulfilling its obligations under the Convention. Therefore, she said it is wise for the Council to revisit the decision to maintain monthly meetings to discuss the Syrian chemical file, as such meetings undermine the Convention’s authority and OPCW’s reputation. Only through the destruction and elimination of all chemical weapons globally, and the implementation of all essential measures to ensure that such weapons are not created, can one be certain that such weapons will not be used again. That objective had yet to be realized because the United States, as the only remaining possessor State party, is not complying with its obligations regarding the final extended deadline for the destruction of chemical weapons. Another stumbling block is the Convention’s lack of universality. To achieve that goal, she said the Israeli regime must be compelled to join the Convention. immediately and without conditions.

FERIDUN HADI SINIRLIOĞLU (Turkey), noting the persistence of outstanding issues in relation to the Syrian regime’s initial declaration, as well as the country’s refusal to issue visas to Investigation and Identification Team experts, said the Council must be united to enforce resolution 2118 (2013). His country strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime, including the use of chemical weapons against its own people, which amounts to crimes against humanity. OPCW and its investigative bodies play a crucial role in unearthing the truth about those gruesome attacks. Moreover, the twenty-fifth anniversary of OPCW serves as a sobering reminder of the universal norm prohibiting the use of chemical weapons and protecting innocent civilians. His country is proud to have joined OPCW in 1997 and will continue to actively participate in efforts to uphold the Convention on Chemical Weapons. It is critical that the Council take urgent action towards accountability in the face of the Syrian regime’s brazen violation of that fundamental legal document, he said, highlighting the special responsibility of the 15-member organ in that regard. “It is imperative that we take steps to end impunity in order to achieve lasting peace in Syria. The people of Syria deserve so much more,” he said.

