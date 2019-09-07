Briefing by the Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic (S/2019/681) [EN/AR]

Annex to the letter dated 23 August 2019 from the Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General

Briefing by the Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic (10 August 2019)

Efforts are ongoing in the Syrian Arab Republic to resolve the conflict by non-military means and provide comprehensive assistance to the Syrian people in restoring peace.

The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides has not carried out any humanitarian operations in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the process to reach a settlement, the Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides has carried out a total of 2,179 humanitarian operations. The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered amounts to 3,524.96 tons.

Refugees continue to return to their pre-war abodes. The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides operates 10 checkpoints, including one airport and one maritime checkpoint, as well as a humanitarian corridor and the Julayb checkpoint.

Since 30 September 2015, a total of 578,466 people have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from other countries and 1,303,801 internally displaced persons have returned to their pre-war abodes.

Assistance continues to be provided to rebuild infrastructure and create conditions conducive to the return of refugees. As at 9 August 2019, a total of 32,150 houses, 881 educational institutions and 191 medical centres had been rebuilt and 1,077.4 km of roads had been repaired.

Illegal armed groups active in the Idlib de-escalation area continue to violate the ceasefire regime.

On 9 August, 24 incidents of gunfire were reported. Militants of illegal armed groups fired on Khalifat, Halisah, Sukkariyah, Sabiqiyah, Binyamin, Makanis al-Duwayri, Khalidiyah and Buraykat in Aleppo Governorate; on Salma, Nahshabba, Jayqurjiq, Sirmaniyah, Karmil, Kakhbaniyah, Safsafah, Saraf and Hawash in Ladhiqiyah Governorate; and on Salihiyah in Idlib Governorate.

Terrorist groups continue to attempt to expand the area under their control by force and are concentrating armed units in the southern part of the Idlib de -escalation area.

Approximately 120 Levant Liberation Organization militants, supported by three armoured vehicles and four pickup trucks mounted with heavy machine guns, were observed moving from the area around Hish village.

Some 200 militants of the Ajnad al-Qavkaz (Soldiers of the Caucasus) terrorist group were deployed from Kafr Sajnah to the line of contact with 5 armoured vehicles, 10 pickup trucks mounted with heavy machine guns and 2 mined trucks.

In addition, the Turkistan Islamic Party deployed up to 150 terrorist militants and 13 pickup trucks equipped with mortars, multiple rocket launchers and heavy machine guns to the area around Kinaddah.

The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to cease their armed provocations and move to peacefully resolve the situation in the areas under their control.