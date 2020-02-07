BREAKING: Three Medical Staff Killed Including UOSSM Driver in Targeted Attack on Ambulance in Idlib, Syria

Dallas, Texas - Three medical staff were killed in a targeted attack on an ambulance yesterday. On February 6, 2020 at 8 pm Damascus time, an ambulance with three medical staff was directly attacked as it was headed to provide emergency services to victims of airstrikes in Idlib City.

Abdul Rahman Hilal, a UOSSM driver was among those killed. At least three other civilians were killed in the attack and six were wounded.

This comes as attacks have intensified in the past few weeks claiming tens of lives and forcing a mass exodus. At least 600,000 have been displaced fleeing attacks since December.

Dr. Khaula Sawah, Vice President of UOSSM USA said, "Let's be clear, this is a war crime Abdul Rahman Hilal, along with two of his colleagues were doing their duty to save lives when the clearly marked ambulance was attacked. This is unacceptable. We call on the international community to stop these crimes and to hold the perpetrators accountable. Our deepest condolences go out to Abdul Rahman's family, and the rest of the staff who gave their lives selflessly serving others."

*Numbers are constantly changing due to situation on the ground.

Since 2012, UOSSM has been providing emergency medical relief and healthcare services to the Syrian people affected by the crisis, working primarily inside Syria and with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

