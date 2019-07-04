Breaking: Surgical Hospital Hit By Airstrikes in Idlib, Completely Destroyed

Geneva, Switzerland - On July 4 at 2:30 PM Damascus time, the Kafranbel Hospital was hit by three rockets and completely destroyed. No injuries or casualties were reported. The same hospital was attacked on May 5th despite its coordinates being shared via the UN deconfliction channel. UOSSM condemns all attacks on hospitals and medical staff, a clear violation of UNSC 2286. 28 medical facilities have been bombed since April 28 and over 50 medical facilities have suspended operations as a result of these attacks.

“They are destroying the hospitals and clinics one by one. Soon there will be nothing left. There will be nowhere for mothers to deliver babies, nowhere to bring sick children, and nowhere to treat the countless wounded. I am beyond despair at the horrors being committed in Northern Syria. These medical facilities shared their coordinates with all military actors so lets not pretend that this was an accident. This must stop immediately and perpetrators must be held accountable for war crimes.” Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM Intl.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact : Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM Intl. Phone: (647) 528-5029 Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria.

UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org Connect with us ‌ ‌ ‌ UOSSM International | 22 Avenue Saint Clotilde, Geneva, 1205 Switzerland