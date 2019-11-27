27 Nov 2019

Breaking: Second Hospital Bombed in One Week in Syria

Report
from Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations
Published on 27 Nov 2019

Geneva, Switzerland - A second hospital was attacked in Idlib, Syria yesterday. Al Rawda Hospital in Kafranbel, Idlib was bombed in a targeted attack on November 26, at approximately 7:39 p.m. Damascus time. The hospital was damaged and put out of service. No casualties were reported since the hospital was evacuated earlier.

UOSSM denounces the continued attacks on medical facilities and staff in the strongest possible terms. Perpetrators must be held accountable for these deliberate war crimes. Dr. Khaula Sawah, Vice President of UOSSM USA said, " Two hospitals have been attacked in Idlib, leaving tens of thousands vulnerable, with limited access to medical care. It is outrageous that the world continues to turn a blind eye to the atrocities. These war crimes must be stopped and perpetrators must be held accountable."

For Media Inquiries
Please Contact: Najah Allouch: UOSSM USA Communications and Media Director
Email: press@uossm.us

About UOSSM :
UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org

