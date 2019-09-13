13 Sep 2019

Breaking: Hospital Bombed in Northern Syria

Report
from Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations
Published on 13 Sep 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

At 10:30 am Damascus Time on September 13, the Kiwan Hospital in Kanasarfa Village, Idlib was bombed by an artillery strike. The facility was moderately damaged. One patient was injured by the attack with no fatalities reported. This marks the 52nd medical facility attacked since the beginning of the military campaign on April 28, 2019. From April 28 til present, 902 people have been killed. Among them, 244 children, 164 women, and 30 humanitarian workers. The number of wounded has reached 1921 with over 50% of them being women and children, including 41 humanitarian workers. UOSSM doctors are worried that diseases might spread rapidly in crowded IDP camps, which lack the necessary sanitation and medical care. UOSSM denounces the continuous attacks on medical staff and facilities. We call on the international community to protect medical facilities, schools, and civilian areas and prosecute violations of international humanitarian law.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact:

Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM Intl.
Phone: (647) 528-5029
Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.

