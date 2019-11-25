Breaking: Al Kiwan Hospital Hit by Airstrikes, Destroyed

Geneva, Switzerland- At 9:21 PM on November 24th, the Al Kiwan Hospital in Kansafra, Idlib was hit by an airstrike and destroyed. The facility was evacuated prior to the strike and no casualties were reported. This attacks marks the 66thmedical facility attacked since April 2019. In the strongest possible terms, UOSSM denounces the continued attacks on medical facilities and staff. Perpetrators must be held accountable for these deliberate war crimes. “From the horrific attack on a refugee camp last week to todays utter destruction of a vital hospital, the terror never stops for Syrian civilians. Civilians and civil infrastructure must be protected by the international community and the perpetrators must be held accountable for war crimes immediately if we ever hope to stop these heinous acts” Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International.

Video of Facility: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iruuh3OoJ5AkB_PQPRlZ1avlaCpDfUt5/view?u...

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org

