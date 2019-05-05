Breaking: 3 Hospitals Bombed Today in Syria

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 5, 2019 Geneva, Switzerland - Three hospitals were targeted and put out of service today in northern Syria.

The Nabad Al Hayat Hospital was attacked by airstrikes today at 2:45 PM Damascus time, the underground hospital was completely destroyed. At 3:45 PM Damascus time, the Kafr Zeta Surgical Unit (Cave Hospital) was attacked by airstrikes, partially damaged and put out of service. At 5:40 PM Damascus time, the Kafr Nabl Surgical Hospital was attacked by airstrikes, sustained major damage to the hospital foundation, and was put out of service. A total of 10 medical facilities have been attacked since April 28, 2019, three medical staff were killed and eight were wounded.

The recent surge in attacks has caused a mass displacement. Since April 21, 231,087 people have fled their homes, 462,496 are under attack in 61 communities. Many of these families are without shelter, living in open spaces, exposed to the elements, and are in need of medical care. At least 100 civilians were killed, including three medical staff, and at least 300 were wounded. A large number of the causalities were women and children.

In the strongest terms, UOSSM urges all parties to the conflict to find a peaceful resolution. UOSSM urges the UN Security Council and the international community to implement UNSC resolution 2286 for the protection of medical facilities and aid workers. We urge the international community to release emergency humanitarian funding for medical aid, shelter, food, water and sanitation.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact : Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM Intl. Phone: (647) 528-5029 Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org

