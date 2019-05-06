Breaking: 2 More Medical Facilities Bombed Today In Syria

Geneva, Switzerland - Two more medical facilities were bombed today in Syria for a total of 12 attacked in nine days. On May 6 at 2:00 am the Al-Amal Orthopaedic Surgical Centre in Kansafra south of Idlib, Syria was hit by airstrikes. The facility was heavily damaged and put out of service with no injuries or casualties reported. Alzerbah Primary Health Care Centre was also hit by airstrikes at 9:00 am on May 6. The facility was damaged and put out of service with no injuries or casualties reported. 12 medical facilities have been bombed in the past 9 days, crippling the medical infrastructure in Northern Syria. All three hospitals (Kafr Zeta, Nabd Al hayat, Kafr Nabl) attacked yesterday had their location coordinates shared with military actors through the UN deconfliction mechanisms, to prevent accidental targeting. Targeted attacks on medical facilities are a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2286 and must stop immediately. Three hospitals were targeted and put out of service yesterday in northern Syria. The Nabad Al Hayat Hospital was attacked by airstrikes yesterday at 2:45 PM Damascus time, the underground hospital was completely destroyed. At 3:45 PM Damascus time, the Kafr Zeta Surgical Unit (Cave Hospital) was attacked by airstrikes, partially damaged and put out of service. At 5:40 PM Damascus time, the Kafr Nabl Surgical Hospital was attacked by airstrikes, sustained major damage to the hospital foundation, and was put out of service. Three medical staff were killed and eight were wounded since April 28. In the strongest terms, UOSSM urges all parties to the conflict to find a peaceful resolution. UOSSM urges the UN Security Council and the international community to implement UNSC resolution 2286 for the protection of medical facilities and aid workers. We urge the international community to release emergency humanitarian funding for medical aid, shelter, food, water and sanitation.

About UOSSM: UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org

