Bread and Bakery Dashboard - Key Overview | Northwest Syria Bread and Bakery Assistance - Issue #2 Reporting Period: June 2020 (13 August 2020)
Situation Update
• In June 2020, the bread programs by FSL partners have widen their coverage on distribution to reach beneficiaries across Idlib and Aleppo Governorates.
• The number of organizations went up to 24 implementing partners reporting to FSL Cluster, with plans to push the number of beneficiaries up to 1.19M in September.