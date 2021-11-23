Bread and Bakery Dashboard - Key Overview | Northwest Syria Bread and Bakery Assistance - Issue #11 Reporting Period: August 2021 (23 November 2021)

2.1M people received bread from 27 FSL partners in NW Syria, including WFP partners in August 2021. Compared to the previous report, the geographical coverage shrunk with 2 subdistricts (Darkosh and Ar-Raee) not being assisted by partners.

19 FSL partners submitted plans on bread distribution to assist 1.9M beneficiaries in November. Reduction of bread assistance is expected to be 1.1M both in both December 2021 and January 2022 (without WFP intervention).