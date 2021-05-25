Syria + 1 more

Bread and Bakery Dashboard - Key Overview | Northwest Syria Bread and Bakery Assistance - Issue #8 Reporting Period: February 2021 (18 May 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • 2.5M people received bread from 21 FSL partners in NW Syria, including WFP partners in February 2021. Compared to the previous report, the geographical coverage shrunk with 6 subdistricts not being assisted by partners.

  • 15 FSL partners submitted plans on bread distribution to assist 1.32M beneficiaries in May & June. Reduction of bread assistance is expected in July due to the uncertainty of UN Resolution on the renewal of cross-border assistance in NW Syria.

