Bread and Bakery Dashboard - Key Overview | Northwest Syria Bread and Bakery Assistance - Issue #8 Reporting Period: February 2021 (18 May 2021)

2.5M people received bread from 21 FSL partners in NW Syria, including WFP partners in February 2021. Compared to the previous report, the geographical coverage shrunk with 6 subdistricts not being assisted by partners.

15 FSL partners submitted plans on bread distribution to assist 1.32M beneficiaries in May & June. Reduction of bread assistance is expected in July due to the uncertainty of UN Resolution on the renewal of cross-border assistance in NW Syria.