Bread and Bakery Dashboard - Key Overview | Northwest Syria Bread and Bakery Assistance - Issue #6 Reporting Period: December 2020 (12 March 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

• 2.25M people received bread in 40 sub-districts in NW Syria during December 2020. FSL partners scaled up bread production & distribution, however significant gaps were reported in 26 subdistricts where bread need is met by less than half the population (highlighted in green and yellow colors).

• Bread production is not evenly distributed across NW Syria; some critical areas remain with high number of IDPs (as in Dana, Idleb, Salqin, and Atareb sub-districts) that were partly assisted by local bread production.

Improvements in bread production capacity are reported in sub-districts in North Aleppo Governorate (Afrin district, Jarablus, Ghandorah) where the majority of population meet the daily minimum requirement.

• Further assessments are required to figure out the bread distribution linkages amongst sub-districts with surplus and deficit production in NW Syria.