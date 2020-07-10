Blast injury: The reverberating health consequences from the use of explosive weapons

INTRODUCTION

Over 338,000 people have been killed or injured by explosive violence in the last nine years, Action on Armed Violence’s (AOAV) explosive violence monitor shows. Of these, at least 251,000 have been civilians; 74% of total casualties. However, the impact of explosive weapons stretches far beyond the immediate blast and casualties, as research into the reverberating effects of explosive violence by AOAV,1 Save the Children,2 Article 36,3 and Humanity and Inclusion,4 among others, has shown.

While the health consequences of conflict have long been a concern, it is only recently that there has been increased awareness of the need for more research into the specific health impacts of explosive weapons on their direct and indirect victims.

This report seeks to analyse, summarise and expand on this research. It does so by focusing on four key areas where explosive violence impacts health systems. We examine, in turn, the physical impacts; the psychological impacts; infrastructural and personnel damage and disruption; and end on a review of access to healthcare. Both the direct and indirect health impacts from the use of explosive weapons are considered throughout.

This report seeks to illustrate some key health concerns that arise from explosive weapon use by focusing on two on-going conflicts: the conflict in eastern Ukraine which began in 2014; and Syria’s nine-year-long conflict, which began in 2011.

In Ukraine, the conflict is located in the eastern part of the country, involves few actors and sees predominantly shelling, landmines and victimactivated improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In Syria, conflict has been seen across the country at various times and, due to high numbers of both state and non-state actors involved, the variety of weapon types has been considerable. These have included cluster munitions and improvised air-dropped bombs, such as barrel bombs used by regime forces and improvised air-dropped munitions by ISIS. Both conflicts have caused significant harm to the health of local populations and have had reverberating and ongoing deleterious impacts on healthcare in their own and other countries.