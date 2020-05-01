Syria + 10 more

From billboards to bread: how humanitarian agencies are raising awareness of Covid-19 risks

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
© UNHCR/Jaime Gimenez

Awareness-raising and risk communications are a backbone of humanitarians’ COVID-19 response to ensure that people know the dangers of the disease, how to protect themselves, and what to do if they fall sick. These efforts are encompassing everything from drama skits to radio broadcasts.

Here is some of the work humanitarians are doing.

Read more on UNOCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content