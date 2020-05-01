Syria + 10 more
From billboards to bread: how humanitarian agencies are raising awareness of Covid-19 risks
Awareness-raising and risk communications are a backbone of humanitarians’ COVID-19 response to ensure that people know the dangers of the disease, how to protect themselves, and what to do if they fall sick. These efforts are encompassing everything from drama skits to radio broadcasts.
Here is some of the work humanitarians are doing.
