Syria
Bi-Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria – Issue 24 | 16-31 December 2021
Attachments
COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 STATISTICAL SUMMARY AT WHOLE OF SYRIA LEVEL
As of 25 December 2021
179,895 Total cases (including 6,666 health workers)
71,894 Active cases
101,335 Recovered cases
6,666 Deaths
3.7% Case Fatality Rate (CFR)
15 COVID-19 functional laboratories
565,721 COVID-19 tests done
2,613 Overall testing rate per 100 000 population
831 Incidence rate per 100 000 population (highest in Al-Hasakeh; 2,052)
31.8% Positivity rate
COVID-19 SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY
A total of 179 895 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Whole of Syria, including 6 666 deaths, the overall case fatality rate 3.7%, the CFR was highest in Damascus, Deir Ez-Zor, and Tartous (above 8%).
COVID-19 cases were reported mostly from the northwest of Syria 92 884 (51.63%), while 50 051 (27.82%) of cases reported by the government of Syria, and 36 960 (20.55%) of cases reported in the northeast of Syria.