Bi-Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria – Issue 24 | 16-31 December 2021

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 STATISTICAL SUMMARY AT WHOLE OF SYRIA LEVEL

As of 25 December 2021

179,895 Total cases (including 6,666 health workers)

71,894 Active cases

101,335 Recovered cases

6,666 Deaths

3.7% Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

15 COVID-19 functional laboratories

565,721 COVID-19 tests done

2,613 Overall testing rate per 100 000 population

831 Incidence rate per 100 000 population (highest in Al-Hasakeh; 2,052)

31.8% Positivity rate

COVID-19 SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY

A total of 179 895 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Whole of Syria, including 6 666 deaths, the overall case fatality rate 3.7%, the CFR was highest in Damascus, Deir Ez-Zor, and Tartous (above 8%).

COVID-19 cases were reported mostly from the northwest of Syria 92 884 (51.63%), while 50 051 (27.82%) of cases reported by the government of Syria, and 36 960 (20.55%) of cases reported in the northeast of Syria.