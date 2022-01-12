Bi-Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria – Issue 23 | 1-15 December 2021

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 STATISTICAL SUMMARY AT WHOLE OF SYRIA LEVEL

As of 12 December 2021

178,778 Total cases (including 6,506 health workers)

74,263 Active cases

97,954 Recovered cases

6,561 Deaths

3.7% Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

15 COVID-19 functional laboratories

559,180 COVID-19 tests done

2,582 Overall testing rate per 100 000 population

826 Incidence rate per 100 000 population (highest in Al-Hasakeh; 2,052)

32.0% Positivity rate

COVID-19 SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY

A total of 178 788 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 6 561 associated deaths (CFR 3.7%), have thus far been reported across the whole of Syria since the start of the pandemic. Most were reported in Damascus, Deir ez Zor and Tartous.

Out of 178 778 COVID-19 confirmed cases 54.8% of cases (n=97,954) reported recovered, 41.5% (n=74 263) reported as still active cases, and 3.7% of cases (n=6 561) reported as deceased cases. The number of confirmed cases across WoS was down in week 49. No cases have been reported in NES due to a shortage in laboratory supplies. Recently, 20 000 antigen rapid diagnostic Tests (RDTs) have been delivered to Quamishli.