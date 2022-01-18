Bi-Weekly Situation Report: Whole of Syria – Issue 1| 1-15 January 2022

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 STATISTICAL SUMMARY AT WHOLE OF SYRIA LEVEL

As of 8 January 2022

180 749 Total cases (including 6 735 health workers)

69 889 Active cases

104 087 Recovered cases

6 773 Deaths

3.7% Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

15 COVID-19 functional laboratories

578 971 COVID-19 tests done

2 674 Overall testing rate per 100 000 population

835 Incidence rate per 100 000 population (highest in Al-Hasakeh – 2 064)

31.2% Positivity rate

COVID-19 SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY

A total of 180 749 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Whole of Syria, including 6 773 deaths. The overall Case Fatality Rate is 3.7%, the CFR is highest in Damascus, Deir Ez-Zor, and Tartous (above 8%).

COVID-19 cases were reported mostly from the northwest of Syria - 93 006 (51.46%), while 50 482 (27.93%) of cases were reported from government-controlled areas, and 37 261 (20.61%) of cases were reported from the northeast of Syria.