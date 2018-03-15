15 Mar 2018

Beyond Survival: Seven years of war on Syria's children

Report
from World Vision
Published on 15 Mar 2018 View Original
In February 2018, World Vision spoke to 1,254 Syrian girls and boys in Southern Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. They talked about their daily lives, their hopes for the future and the things they think about. Their stories included war-induced violence, displacement, and missing, separated and deceased family members. They also talked about home and their eagerness to restore their lives as they once were. All were stories of daily struggle that showed hardships that these children face yet cannot change on their own.

