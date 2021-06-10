Syria
Benefits of mixed modality assistance for food security in Syria: Evidence from a pilot project in Damascus and Rural Damascus (2020)
Attachments
Background
7,000 highly vulnerable households (35,000 people) in Damascus and Rural Damascus were selected to receive mixed modality food assistance (combination of in-kind and cashbased transfers)1 from June to November 2020. Food security baseline and end line data were collected from a representative sample of households receiving mixed modality food assistance (hybrid) as well as from comparable households receiving in-kind food assistance (in-kind).
This factsheet summarizes the key findings and conclusions of the comparative analysis that highlights the benefits of mixed modality assistance.