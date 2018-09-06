06 Sep 2018

August 2018 Syria Conflict Update: QSD progress, shifting regime fronts, and the final rebel enclave

Report
from Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (756.94 KB)

During August 2018 (see map below), Syrian Democratic Forces (QSD) and the Global Coalition Against Daesh continued to battle Islamic State (IS) fighters in the northeast, gaining control over the Iraqi border area and surrounding IS in its remaining territory in Deir-ez-Zor. QSD representatives also attempted to kick-start negotiations with the regime over Kurdish autonomy in post-conflict Syria. Meanwhile, as the regime carried out arrest and conscription campaigns in Dar’a and Quneitra, regime fronts in southern Syria shifted towards As-Sweida province, where a regime offensive against IS pushed the group into the Rural Damascus desert.

Following victories in Dar’a and Quneitra, large numbers of regime and allied forces re-deployed to the front lines of the last-remaining rebel enclave in the northwest. Regime shelling and sporadic airstrikes on the enclave steadily increased, leading to global speculation that a full-fledged regime offensive might soon begin. However, a fragile ceasefire, marked by sporadic regime violations, was kept in place between Russia and Turkey as both powers sought to convince their respective allies to forgo direct confrontation in favor of a political solution.

