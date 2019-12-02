02 Dec 2019

Assistance to civilians of Tel Abyad

Report
from IHH
Published on 22 Oct 2019 View Original

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation provided humanitarian aid to civilians in Tel Abyad district center, which was freed from terrorism within the scope of the Peace Spring Operation.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation began to distribute food to civilians in Tel Abyad following the Peace Spring Operation. IHH delivered bread, food and blankets to the civilians in Tel Abyad, located in the Syrian territory, parallel to the Akçakale district of Şanlıurfa.

IHH Vice President in charge of Syria, Erhan Yemelek, stated that they have delivered aid to the civilians in Tel Abyad district center. Yemelek said: "Firstly, 3 thousand loafs of bread, 100 food parcels made of chickpeas, rice, bulgur, oil, lentils, tomato paste and salt as well as 100 blankets were delivered to the people of the region along with toys and various gifts for children.

Tel Abyad district center was liberated from terrorist organizations on October 13, within the framework of the Operation Peace Spring.

