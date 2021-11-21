Assessment Study on Syria Food for Peace Bread Program of 2013 to 2020, December 2020

iMMAP Releases the Assessment Study of USAID Food for Peace’s Bread Program in Syria from 2013-2020

Since 2013, USAID Food for Peace (FFP) has been funding a bread program supporting bakeries in areas outside the Government of Syria’s control, particularly the country’s northwest, northeast, and southern regions. The USAID FFP bread program aims to improve the overall food security situation of vulnerable populations in the country, through funding humanitarian partners to support bakeries to increase the supply of bread and improve people’s access to bread at a stabilized price.

When the FFP bread program commenced in 2013, over nine million people were declared in need of humanitarian assistance. Nearly six million people were deemed internally displaced, while another two million people sought refuge in neighboring countries. Under the mandate of the cross-border resolution, the FFP bread programs operate from countries adjacent to Syria and target areas ungoverned by the Government of Syria. The USAID FFP bread program is designed to assist communities of people stripped from government subsidies, ensuring access to affordable, quality bread for vulnerable populations.

In partnership with USAID, iMMAP conducted a study assessing the effectiveness, sustainability, impact of the outcomes, and intended or unintended consequences of the USAID Food for Peace’s bread program in Syria from 2013 to 2020. The study methodology involved in-depth interviews with FFP Bread Program stakeholders and beneficiaries. It was further bolstered by a desk review of the program along with an assessment of the program’s varying activities and project cycles across the different geographic hubs of northwest, northeast, and southern Syria.

Below are some of the key study findings:

The prices offered by FFP bread program-supported bakeries remained low and stable against the highly volatile market.

The FFP bread program contributed even to a reduction in the prices of non-subsidized bread. Due to market related bread business competition in northeast Syria, the cost of non-subsidized bread reduced by 65%. At the same, in northwest Syria, the price of non-subsidized bread reduced by 35%.

52% of the targeted population in northwest Syria registered an acceptable Food Consumption Score in 2018, compared to the baseline of 37% in 2013.

The FFP bread program allowed several bakeries to remain functional thanks to steady funding, but long-term sustainability for previously supported bakeries remains a struggle.

All the FFP bread program-supported bakers reported increased sales and demand for wheat.

To read and download the full report, please visit: https://immap.org/product/assessment-study-on-syria-food-for-peace-bread-program-of-2013-to-2020/