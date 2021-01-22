Appointment: NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland to chair UN advisory panel on Syria

Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Jan Egeland has been appointed Chair of an Independent Senior Advisory Panel on humanitarian deconfliction in the Syrian Arab Republic by UN Secretary General António Guterres. The three-person panel is to advise the UN Secretary-General on how to improve the deconfliction mechanism operated by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Syria and draw lessons for the benefit of strengthening protection of medical, humanitarian and other civilian sites in accordance with humanitarian law.

In addition to Mr. Egeland the panel consists of Ms. Erika Feller and Mr. Radhouane Noucier, who both have extensive UN experience. They will work independently to offer key recommendations related to the deconfliction mechanism and on lessons that can be learned for the future.

The Panel commenced its work on 11th January and is expected to submit a final report to the UN Secretary-General by 10th May.

Mr Egeland previously worked as Senior Adviser to the UN Special Envoy for Syria and chaired the humanitarian task force responsible for the safety and protection of Syrian civilians until December 2018.