SARC dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy (17 trucks) to Eastern Rural of Daraa city on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

9 trucks loaded with 2000 food parcels and 2000 flour bags headed to Saida, while the other 8 trucks headed to Al-Naymeh carrying 1500 food parcels and 1500 flour bags.

These relief items are provided by WFP.